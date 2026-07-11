സലാലയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 11 July 2026 10:13 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 July 2026 10:13 PM IST
സലാലയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Former Salalah Expatriate Passes Away Back Home
സലാല: സലാലയിൽ ദീർഘകാലം ദിവാനിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി അണ്ടത്തോട് വലിയകത്ത് മുഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടി (മുഹമ്മദ് കുഞ്ഞി-60) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പരേതനായ വലിയകത്ത് മുഹമ്മദുണ്ണിയുടെ മകനാണ്. 25 വർഷക്കാലം സലാലയിൽ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നു.
ഭാര്യ: റംല. മക്കൾ: മുനീർ, ജാഫർ. മരുമക്കൾ: ജെഷി, മുർസി. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഹുസൈൻ (മുസ്ലിം ലീഗ് പുന്നയൂർക്കുളം പഞ്ചായത്ത് ജന. സെക്രട്ടറി), അബ്ദുൽ മജീദ് (സലാല) , ബഷീർ (സലാല), പരേതരായ സൈനബ. അയിഷാബി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story