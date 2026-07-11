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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightസലാലയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 11 July 2026 10:13 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 July 2026 10:13 PM IST

    സലാലയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    സലാല: സലാലയിൽ ദീർഘകാലം ദിവാനിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി അണ്ടത്തോട് വലിയകത്ത് മുഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടി (മുഹമ്മദ് കുഞ്ഞി-60) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പരേതനായ വലിയകത്ത് മുഹമ്മദുണ്ണിയുടെ മകനാണ്. 25 വർഷക്കാലം സലാലയിൽ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ: റംല. മക്കൾ: മുനീർ, ജാഫർ. മരുമക്കൾ: ജെഷി, മുർസി. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഹുസൈൻ (മുസ്ലിം ലീഗ് പുന്നയൂർക്കുളം പഞ്ചായത്ത് ജന. സെക്രട്ടറി), അബ്ദുൽ മജീദ് (സലാല) , ബഷീർ (സലാല), പരേതരായ സൈനബ. അയിഷാബി.

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    TAGS:deadsalalahhometownFormer expatriate
    News Summary - Former Salalah Expatriate Passes Away Back Home
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