കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസി കുഞ്ഞബ്ദുല്ല നിര്യാതനായി

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 11 July 2026 7:22 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 July 2026 7:22 PM IST
കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസി കുഞ്ഞബ്ദുല്ല നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Former Kuwaiti expatriate passes away
പയ്യോളി: കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന പയ്യോളി പള്ളിക്കര ചെമ്പ്രക്കണ്ടി കുഞ്ഞബ്ദുല്ല (74) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: സൈനബ. മക്കൾ: സമീറ, സി.കെ.നജീബ് (ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം കുവൈത്ത്), നസീമ,ഷംസീന, ഷംസീർ (കുവൈത്ത്). മരുമക്കൾ: എടവലത്ത് ഷാജി (ഖത്തർ), ഷഹനാസ്, മൂപ്പിച്ചതിൽ ഉമർ (കുവൈത്ത്), മലയിൽ സാലിം (ദുബൈ), നാസിഫ (ഓർക്കാട്ടേരി).
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