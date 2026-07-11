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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightകുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 11 July 2026 7:22 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 July 2026 7:22 PM IST

    കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസി കുഞ്ഞബ്ദുല്ല നിര്യാതനായി

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    പയ്യോളി: കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന പയ്യോളി പള്ളിക്കര ചെമ്പ്രക്കണ്ടി കുഞ്ഞബ്ദുല്ല (74) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: സൈനബ. മക്കൾ: സമീറ, സി.കെ.നജീബ് (ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം കുവൈത്ത്), നസീമ,ഷംസീന, ഷംസീർ (കുവൈത്ത്). മരുമക്കൾ: എടവലത്ത് ഷാജി (ഖത്തർ), ഷഹനാസ്, മൂപ്പിച്ചതിൽ ഉമർ (കുവൈത്ത്), മലയിൽ സാലിം (ദുബൈ), നാസിഫ (ഓർക്കാട്ടേരി).

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    TAGS:deadKuwaitFormer expatriate
    News Summary - Former Kuwaiti expatriate passes away
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