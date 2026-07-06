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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightകുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 6 July 2026 3:49 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 July 2026 3:49 PM IST

    കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    നാറാണത്ത് അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിൽ ദീർഘകാലമായി പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന തൃശൂർ വടക്കേക്കാട് പഞ്ചായത്ത് നായരങ്ങാടി സ്വദേശി നാറാണത്ത് അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ (79) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അബ്ബാസിയയിൽ ദീർഘകാലം 'അബ്ബാസിയ സൂപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റ്' നടത്തിയിരുന്ന അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ സാമൂഹിക-വ്യാപാര രംഗങ്ങളിൽ സജീവ സാന്നിധ്യമായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ഫാത്തിമ. ​മക്കൾ: സബിദ, നാദിയ, സിയാദ്, സയീദ്. ​മരുമക്കൾ: മൻസൂർ, റിൻസി, മാജിദ, പരേതനായ ഫൈസൽ വിന്നേഴ്സ്.

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    TAGS:deadKuwaitFormer expatriatehomeland
    News Summary - Former Kuwaiti expatriate dies in his homeland
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