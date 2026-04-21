Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightമുന്‍ പ്രവാസി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 21 April 2026 10:35 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 April 2026 10:35 PM IST

    മുന്‍ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    dead
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സൈതലവി

    മസ്കത്ത്: മുന്‍ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി. മലപ്പുറം മോദൂര്‍ പാറയില്‍ സ്വദേശി കുന്നത്ത് വളപ്പില്‍ സൈതലവി( 65 )ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഒമാനിലെ മത്ര ഗോള്‍ഡ് സൂഖില്‍ ദീർഘകാലം ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ഫാത്തിമ. മക്കൾ: ശിഹാബ്, മുസ്തഫ, നസീർ, ജംഷീന. മരുമക്കള്‍: ഹാജറ, സാനിയ, അബ്ദു, നാസർ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:deadhometownFormer expatriate
    News Summary - Former expatriate passes away in his hometown
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X