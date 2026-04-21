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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 21 April 2026 10:35 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 April 2026 10:35 PM IST
മുന് പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Former expatriate passes away in his hometown
മസ്കത്ത്: മുന് പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതനായി. മലപ്പുറം മോദൂര് പാറയില് സ്വദേശി കുന്നത്ത് വളപ്പില് സൈതലവി( 65 )ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഒമാനിലെ മത്ര ഗോള്ഡ് സൂഖില് ദീർഘകാലം ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ഫാത്തിമ. മക്കൾ: ശിഹാബ്, മുസ്തഫ, നസീർ, ജംഷീന. മരുമക്കള്: ഹാജറ, സാനിയ, അബ്ദു, നാസർ.
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