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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightഒമാനിലെ മുന്‍‌ പ്രവാസി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Jun 2026 10:18 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Jun 2026 10:18 PM IST

    ഒമാനിലെ മുന്‍‌ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

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    ഒമാനിലെ മുന്‍‌ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി
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    മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലെ മുന്‍‌ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി. കണ്ണൂർ ചക്കരക്കല്ല് മുഴപ്പാല റോഡിൽ ചക്കരക്കൽ ടൗണിൽ വി. സി ഹൗസിലെ എം.എൻ ബഷീർ (63) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. കൊയ്യോട് സ്വദേശിയാണ്. ദീർഘകാലം മസ്കത്തിലെ അല്‍ഖൂദില്‍ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സാബിറ. വി.സി( ചക്കരക്കൽ). മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് (എൻജിനീയർ, എറണാകുളം) ഡോ. ഫംന (ദുബൈ). ഡോ. സഫ്ന(കോഴിക്കോട്.) മരുമക്കൾ: റമീസ്, ഷനൂബ്.

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    TAGS:deadFormer expatriateHome Town
    News Summary - Former expatriate in Oman passes away in his homeland
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