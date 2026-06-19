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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 19 Jun 2026 10:18 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Jun 2026 10:18 PM IST
ഒമാനിലെ മുന് പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Former expatriate in Oman passes away in his homeland
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലെ മുന് പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതനായി. കണ്ണൂർ ചക്കരക്കല്ല് മുഴപ്പാല റോഡിൽ ചക്കരക്കൽ ടൗണിൽ വി. സി ഹൗസിലെ എം.എൻ ബഷീർ (63) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. കൊയ്യോട് സ്വദേശിയാണ്. ദീർഘകാലം മസ്കത്തിലെ അല്ഖൂദില് പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സാബിറ. വി.സി( ചക്കരക്കൽ). മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് (എൻജിനീയർ, എറണാകുളം) ഡോ. ഫംന (ദുബൈ). ഡോ. സഫ്ന(കോഴിക്കോട്.) മരുമക്കൾ: റമീസ്, ഷനൂബ്.
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