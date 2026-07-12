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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightപ്രവാസി വീട്ടമ്മ...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 12 July 2026 11:09 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 July 2026 11:25 PM IST

    പ്രവാസി വീട്ടമ്മ നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

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    പ്രവാസി വീട്ടമ്മ നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
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    മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിൽ 20 വർഷത്തിലേറെ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന വീട്ടമ്മ നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. കൊല്ലം അഞ്ചൽ കോട്ടുക്കൽ ശങ്കരപുരം ബിന്ദുഭവനിൽ ചന്ദ്രിക അമ്മയാണ് (74) മരിച്ചത്. റൂവി ഹൈസ്ട്രീറ്റിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന അറേബ്യൻ ടെക്സ്റ്റൈൽ ജീവനക്കാരനായ കെ. ശശിധരൻ പിള്ളയുടെ ഭാര്യയാണ്. ചികിത്സാവശ്യാർഥം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങിയതായിരുന്നു. മക്കൾ: ബിന്ദു (കോട്ടുക്കൽ), ബിജുരാജ് (മസ്കത്ത്). മരുമക്കൾ: ശശിധരൻ പിള്ള, വിജിമോൾ.

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    TAGS:deadexpatriateHome TownHomemaker
    News Summary - Expat homemaker passes away back home
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