പ്രവാസി വീട്ടമ്മ നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 12 July 2026 11:09 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 July 2026 11:25 PM IST
പ്രവാസി വീട്ടമ്മ നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Expat homemaker passes away back home
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിൽ 20 വർഷത്തിലേറെ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന വീട്ടമ്മ നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. കൊല്ലം അഞ്ചൽ കോട്ടുക്കൽ ശങ്കരപുരം ബിന്ദുഭവനിൽ ചന്ദ്രിക അമ്മയാണ് (74) മരിച്ചത്. റൂവി ഹൈസ്ട്രീറ്റിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന അറേബ്യൻ ടെക്സ്റ്റൈൽ ജീവനക്കാരനായ കെ. ശശിധരൻ പിള്ളയുടെ ഭാര്യയാണ്. ചികിത്സാവശ്യാർഥം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങിയതായിരുന്നു. മക്കൾ: ബിന്ദു (കോട്ടുക്കൽ), ബിജുരാജ് (മസ്കത്ത്). മരുമക്കൾ: ശശിധരൻ പിള്ള, വിജിമോൾ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story