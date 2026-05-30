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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightദുബൈ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 30 May 2026 10:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 May 2026 10:32 PM IST

    ദുബൈ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    ആലപ്പുഴ: നൂറനാട് ആദിക്കാട്ടുകുളങ്ങര സ്വദേശിയും ദുബൈ പ്രവാസിയുമായിരുന്ന മുസ്തഫ ബാബു (48) നിര്യാതനായി. കരൾ സംബന്ധമായ അസുഖത്തെ തുടർന്ന്​ എറണാകുളത്തെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ഷൈനി. മക്കൾ: അബിനാൻ, അദ്​നാൻ, ഐറ.

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    TAGS:deaddubai pravasiHome Town
    News Summary - Dubai expatriate dies in his home town
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