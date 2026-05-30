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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightഅബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 30 May 2026 10:42 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 May 2026 10:42 PM IST

    അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    അബൂദബി: തൃശൂർ ചേറ്റുവ ചുള്ളി പടിഞ്ഞാറ് ഷാഹുൽഹമീദ് (77) അബൂദബിയിലെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരി​ക്കേ നിര്യാതനായി. അബൂദബി മദീന സായിദിൽ വലൻസിയ ടൈലറിങ്​ ഷോപ്​ ഉടമയായിരുന്നു. ഐ.സി.എഫ് മദീന സായിദ് ഡിവിഷൻ സായിദ് യൂനിറ്റ് പ്രസിഡന്‍റ്​ ആയിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ: ഷാജിത. മക്കൾ: ഷഫീഖ്, ജിഷി. മരുമക്കൾ: ബഷീർ (യു.എ.ഇ), ഷംന. നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോയി ഖബറടക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു. നിയമ നടപടികൾക്ക് ഐ.സി.എഫ് വെൽഫെയർ വിങ് നേത്യത്വം നൽകുന്നു.

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    TAGS:deadAbu DhabiThrissur Native
    News Summary - Died in Abu Dhabi
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