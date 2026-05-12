Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 12 May 2026 10:29 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 May 2026 10:29 PM IST

    ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദോ​ഹ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    dead
    cancel

    ദോ​ഹ: ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ ദോ​ഹ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ചേ​ർ​ത്ത​ല കു​റു​പ്പ​ൻ​കു​ള​ങ്ങ​ര ഇ​റ​വേ​ലി സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ ജോ​സ​ഫ് (58) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. 20 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ ഹൗ​സ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​റാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ: ജെ​മ്മ സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ. പി​താ​വ്: ജോ​സ​ഫ് സൈ​മ​ൺ. മാ​താ​വ്: ഫി​ലോ​മി​ന. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സ്റ്റെ​വി​ൻ സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ, സ്റ്റി​യ സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ. ഐ.​സി.​ബി.​എ​ഫ് റി​പാ​ട്രി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വി​ങ്ങി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:deaddohaalappuzha native
    News Summary - Alappuzha native dies in Doha
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X