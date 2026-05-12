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Posted Ondate_range 12 May 2026 10:29 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 May 2026 10:29 PM IST
ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Alappuzha native dies in Doha
ദോഹ: ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ചേർത്തല കുറുപ്പൻകുളങ്ങര ഇറവേലി സ്റ്റീഫൻ ജോസഫ് (58) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. 20 വർഷമായി ഖത്തറിൽ ഹൗസ് ഡ്രൈവറായി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ജെമ്മ സ്റ്റീഫൻ. പിതാവ്: ജോസഫ് സൈമൺ. മാതാവ്: ഫിലോമിന. മക്കൾ: സ്റ്റെവിൻ സ്റ്റീഫൻ, സ്റ്റിയ സ്റ്റീഫൻ. ഐ.സി.ബി.എഫ് റിപാട്രിയേഷൻ വിങ്ങിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കുന്നു.
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