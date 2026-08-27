കായംകുളം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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Posted Ondate_range 27 Aug 2026 6:12 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 Aug 2026 6:12 PM IST
കായംകുളം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Kayamkulam Native Passes Away in Abu Dhabi
അബൂദബി: കായംകുളം അനശ്വര ജൂവല്ലറി ഉടമ കോട്ടപ്പുറത്ത് ഹാഷിമിന്റെ മകൻ അഫ്സൽ ഹാഷിം അബൂദബിയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മരണപ്പെട്ടു. കായംകുളം എം.എസ്.എം കോളജ്, കോട്ടയം മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലെ പൂർവവിദ്യാർഥിയായിരുന്നു.
ഭാര്യ: ഡോ. റിജ അഫ്സൽ (എൻ.എം.സി ഹോസ്പിറ്റൽ). മക്കൾ: ആശിക്ക അഫ്സൽ, റയാൻ അഫ്സൽ (ഇരുവരും വിദ്യാർഥികൾ).
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