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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightAccidentchevron_rightകായംകുളം സ്വദേശി...
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Aug 2026 6:12 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Aug 2026 6:12 PM IST

    കായംകുളം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    അബൂദബി: കായംകുളം അനശ്വര ജൂവല്ലറി ഉടമ കോട്ടപ്പുറത്ത് ഹാഷിമിന്‍റെ മകൻ അഫ്സൽ ഹാഷിം അബൂദബിയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന്​ മരണപ്പെട്ടു. കായംകുളം എം.എസ്​.എം കോളജ്, കോട്ടയം മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലെ പൂർവവിദ്യാർഥിയായിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ: ഡോ. റിജ അഫ്സൽ (എൻ.എം.സി ഹോസ്പിറ്റൽ). മക്കൾ: ആശിക്ക അഫ്സൽ, റയാൻ അഫ്സൽ (ഇരുവരും വിദ്യാർഥികൾ).

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    TAGS:deadAbu DhabiKayamkulam native
    News Summary - Kayamkulam Native Passes Away in Abu Dhabi
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