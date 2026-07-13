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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightഹൃദയാഘാതം; മലയാളി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 13 July 2026 6:19 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 July 2026 6:19 PM IST

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; മലയാളി യുവാവ് അജ്​മാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    അജ്മാൻ: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന്​ മലയാളി യുവാവ് അജ്​മാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. തൃശൂർ ജില്ലയിലെ വടക്കേക്കാട് മണിക​ണ്​ഠേശ്വരം കിഴക്കുഭാഗം താമസിക്കുന്ന തറയിൽ ശരീഫിന്‍റെ മകൻ മുഹമ്മദ്‌ ഫഹീം (20) ആണ്​ അജ്‌മാനിലെ താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് വെച്ച് മരണപ്പെട്ടത്​.

    മൃതദേഹം അജ്മാനിലെ മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്. നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ച ശേഷം മയ്യിത്ത് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടു പോകുമെന്ന് കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങൾ അറിയിച്ചു. മാതാവ്: സഫിയ.

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    TAGS:deadajmanHeart Attackmalayali Young Man
    News Summary - Heart attack; Young Keralite passes away in Ajman
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