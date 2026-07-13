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Posted Ondate_range 13 July 2026 6:19 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 July 2026 6:19 PM IST
ഹൃദയാഘാതം; മലയാളി യുവാവ് അജ്മാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Heart attack; Young Keralite passes away in Ajman
അജ്മാൻ: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മലയാളി യുവാവ് അജ്മാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. തൃശൂർ ജില്ലയിലെ വടക്കേക്കാട് മണികണ്ഠേശ്വരം കിഴക്കുഭാഗം താമസിക്കുന്ന തറയിൽ ശരീഫിന്റെ മകൻ മുഹമ്മദ് ഫഹീം (20) ആണ് അജ്മാനിലെ താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് വെച്ച് മരണപ്പെട്ടത്.
മൃതദേഹം അജ്മാനിലെ മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്. നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ച ശേഷം മയ്യിത്ത് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടു പോകുമെന്ന് കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങൾ അറിയിച്ചു. മാതാവ്: സഫിയ.
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