Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightഅവധിക്ക്...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Jun 2026 10:49 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Jun 2026 10:49 PM IST

    അവധിക്ക് നാട്ടിലേക്കുപോയ പ്രവാസി യുവാവ് ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    dead
    cancel

    മസ്കത്ത്: അവധിക്ക് നാട്ടിൽ പോയ പ്രവാസി യുവാവ് ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. കാസർകോട് ഉദുമ ഏരോൾ സ്വദേശി ഖാദരിയ മൻസിലിൽ അഹമ്മദ് മുസ്ലിയാർ ഹാജിയുടെ മകൻ ഫസലുറഹ്മാൻ (43) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. മസ്കത്തിലെ ഗുബ്രയിൽ താമസിച്ചിരുന്ന, ഗാലയിലെ തഖ് വീൻ ഐ.ടി കമ്പനി ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു ഫസലുറഹ്മാൻ.

    മാതാവ്: ഖദീജ, ഭാര്യ: ഫാത്തിമത്ത് ത്വയ്യിബ, മകൻ: മുഹമ്മദ് ഫലാഹ്, സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് റഷീദ്, ജുബൈരിയ. ഖബറടക്കം എരോൽ ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ നടന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:deadHeart AttackhometownKasargod nativeHome Town
    News Summary - A young expatriate who went home for vacation died of a heart attack
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X