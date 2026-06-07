അവധിക്ക് നാട്ടിലേക്കുപോയ പ്രവാസി യുവാവ് ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 7 Jun 2026 10:49 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 Jun 2026 10:49 PM IST
അവധിക്ക് നാട്ടിലേക്കുപോയ പ്രവാസി യുവാവ് ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - A young expatriate who went home for vacation died of a heart attack
മസ്കത്ത്: അവധിക്ക് നാട്ടിൽ പോയ പ്രവാസി യുവാവ് ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. കാസർകോട് ഉദുമ ഏരോൾ സ്വദേശി ഖാദരിയ മൻസിലിൽ അഹമ്മദ് മുസ്ലിയാർ ഹാജിയുടെ മകൻ ഫസലുറഹ്മാൻ (43) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. മസ്കത്തിലെ ഗുബ്രയിൽ താമസിച്ചിരുന്ന, ഗാലയിലെ തഖ് വീൻ ഐ.ടി കമ്പനി ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു ഫസലുറഹ്മാൻ.
മാതാവ്: ഖദീജ, ഭാര്യ: ഫാത്തിമത്ത് ത്വയ്യിബ, മകൻ: മുഹമ്മദ് ഫലാഹ്, സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് റഷീദ്, ജുബൈരിയ. ഖബറടക്കം എരോൽ ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ നടന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story