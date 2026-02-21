Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Feb 2026 7:20 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Feb 2026 7:20 PM IST

    തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    അബ്ദുറഹിമാൻ

    ​ദോഹ: തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. 40 വർഷത്തോളം ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസിയായ തൃശൂർ എരുമപ്പെട്ടി സ്വദേശി കല്ലിങ്ങൽ പീടികയിൽ വീട്ടിൽ അബ്ദുറഹിമാൻ ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. 65 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു. ഖത്തറിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ഡിപ്പാർട്ട്മെന്‍റിലായിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ്: ഉണ്ണി. മാതാവ്: നബീസ. ഭാര്യ: റസിയ. മക്കൾ: റഫീഖ്, റംസി (ഇരുവരും ഖത്തർ) റഹീന. മരുമകൻ: ഖലീൽ. കെ.എം.സി.സി റിപാട്രിയേഷൻ വിങ്ങിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി ഞായറാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ ഖത്തർ എയർവേസിൽ മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും. ഉച്ചക്ക് 12 മണിക്ക് ഖബറടക്കും.

    TAGS:deaddohaThrissur Native
    News Summary - A native of Thrissur passed away in Doha
