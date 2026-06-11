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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightതിരുവനന്തപുരം...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Jun 2026 5:46 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Jun 2026 5:46 PM IST

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശിനി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

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    ദോഹ: തിരുവനന്തപുരം പേരൂർക്കട സ്വദേശിനി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. വാഴയില കസ്തുർഭ ഗാന്ധി ലൈൻ കിഴക്കെവിള മോഹനൻ കൊച്ചീ നാരായണന്റെ ഭാര്യ അമ്പിളി (69) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. മകൾ ആര്യ മോഹനൊപ്പം ഖത്തറിൽ കഴിയവെയാണ് മരണം. മരുമകൻ: ആനന്ദ് വേലായുധൻ ശ്രീകുമാർ. മരണാനന്തര നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പ്രവാസി വെൽഫയറിന് കീഴിൽ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ചു വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട് പോവും.

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    TAGS:deadtrivandrum nativeqatar​
    News Summary - A native of Thiruvananthapuram passed away in Qatar
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