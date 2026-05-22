സൈനിക ശേഷി കുതിക്കുന്നു; അമേരിക്കയെ ഞെട്ടിച്ച് ഇറാൻ

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Posted Ondate_range 22 May 2026 8:22 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 May 2026 8:22 PM IST
സൈനിക ശേഷി കുതിക്കുന്നു; അമേരിക്കയെ ഞെട്ടിച്ച് ഇറാൻtext_fields
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News Summary - Iran's military capabilities are surging; Iran shocks the US
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