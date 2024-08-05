Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    5 Aug 2024 2:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    5 Aug 2024 2:28 AM GMT

    ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഭാ​ര​മേ​റി​യ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്കി​ന്റെ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ലാണ് തീരുമാനം
    ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഭാ​ര​മേ​റി​യ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ രൂ​ക്ഷ​മാ​യ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്കി​ന്റെ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഭാ​ര​മേ​റി​യ ച​ര​ക്കു​വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​മേ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച​ക​ളി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ 10 മു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം 2.30 വ​രെ​യും വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 4.30 മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി ഒ​മ്പ​തു​വ​രെ​യും ഇ​ത്ത​രം വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ചു. ബാ​ക്കി​യു​ള്ള ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ ഏ​ഴു​മു​ത​ൽ 11 വ​രെ​യും വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലു​മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി 10 വ​രെ​യും നി​രോ​ധ​ന​മേ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

