Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 30 April 2024 3:58 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 April 2024 3:58 AM GMT

    ക​ന​ക​പു​ര-​വ​ജ്ര​ഹ​ള്ളി റോ​ഡി​ൽ ​ഗ​താ​​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    Traffic control
    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ​ജ​ല​വി​ത​ര​ണ ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ന്റെ പൈ​പ്പ് ലൈ​ൻ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ ക​ന​ക​പു​ര-​വ​ജ്ര​ഹ​ള്ളി റോ​ഡി​ൽ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഗ​താ​​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​മേ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. മേ​യ് പ​ത്ത് വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​മു​ണ്ടാ​വു​ക.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsTraffic Control
    News Summary - Traffic control on Kanakapura-Vajrahalli road
