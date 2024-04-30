Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 30 April 2024 3:58 AM GMT
Updated On 30 April 2024 3:58 AM GMT
News Summary - Traffic control on Kanakapura-Vajrahalli road
ബംഗളൂരു: ജലവിതരണ ബോർഡിന്റെ പൈപ്പ് ലൈൻ നിർമാണ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ നടക്കുന്നതിനാൽ കനകപുര-വജ്രഹള്ളി റോഡിൽ ട്രാഫിക് പൊലീസ് ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണമേർപ്പെടുത്തി. മേയ് പത്ത് വരെയാണ് നിയന്ത്രണമുണ്ടാവുക.
