Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Sept 2025 11:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Sept 2025 11:00 AM IST

    ഹെ​ബ്ബാ​ൾ മേ​ൽ​പാ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    ഹെ​ബ്ബാ​ൾ മേ​ൽ​പാ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഹെ​ബ്ബാ​ൾ മേ​ൽ​പാ​ല​ത്തി​ലെ ര​ണ്ടാം ഭാ​ഗം നി​ർ​മാ​ണം പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ല്‍ മേ​ക്രി സ​ര്‍ക്കി​ളി​ല്‍ വ​രും​ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം ഏ​ര്‍പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തും. യെ​ല​ഹ​ങ്ക, വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ളം എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള വാ​ഹ​ന ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം ര​ണ്ടു​വ​രി​യാ​യി നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കും.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:traffic controlBangalore News
    News Summary - Traffic control at Hebbal flyover
