Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Sept 2025 8:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Sept 2025 8:50 AM IST

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം
    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഔ​ട്ട​ര്‍ റി​ങ് റോ​ഡ് മു​ത​ല്‍ മാ​റ​ത്ത​ഹ​ള്ളി-​കാ​ടു​ബീ​സ​ന ഹ​ള്ളി സ​ര്‍വി​സ് റോ​ഡ് വ​രെ വാ​ഹ​ന​ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം ഏ​ര്‍പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തും. സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ര്‍ 26 വ​രെ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്ന് ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:traffic controlBangalore News
