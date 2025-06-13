Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 9:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 9:45 AM IST

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ചു

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ചു
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ടു​ക​ൾ പ​ഴ​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള പാ​ണ​മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു പാ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​രോ​ധ​നം ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ബ​ല​ക്ഷ​യം നേ​രെ​യാ​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം.

    TAGS:traffic controlBangalore News
    News Summary - Traffic control
