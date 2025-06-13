Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 13 Jun 2025 9:45 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 Jun 2025 9:45 AM IST
ഗതാഗതം നിരോധിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Traffic control
മംഗളൂരു: നൂറ്റാണ്ടുകൾ പഴക്കമുള്ള പാണമംഗളൂരു പാലത്തിൽ താൽക്കാലിക ഗതാഗത നിരോധനം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തി. ബലക്ഷയം നേരെയാക്കാനാണ് നിയന്ത്രണം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story