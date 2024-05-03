Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightവി​ബ്ജി​യോ​ർ ക്രോ​സ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 3 May 2024 3:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 May 2024 3:57 AM GMT

    വി​ബ്ജി​യോ​ർ ക്രോ​സ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ ​ഗ​താ​​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    traffic control
    cancel

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ജ​ല​വി​ത​ര​ണ ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ന്റെ പൈ​പ് ലൈ​ൻ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ വൈ​റ്റ്ഫീ​ൽ​ഡ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു കീ​ഴി​ലെ വി​ബ്ജി​യോ​ർ ക്രോ​സ് റോ​ഡ് മു​ത​ൽ ബ്ലാ​ക് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് വൈ​റ്റ് ജ​ങ്ഷ​ൻ വ​രെ ​ഗ​താ​​ഗ​തം നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ചു. മേ​യ് 18 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് നി​രോ​ധ​നം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsTraffic control
    News Summary - Traffic control
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X