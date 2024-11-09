Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഅ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക മ​രി​ച്ച...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Nov 2024 2:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Nov 2024 2:11 AM GMT

    അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    teacher died
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്ര​സ​ന്ന

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഇ​ഡു ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ഹൊ​സ്മ​ർ ഹ​യ​ർ പ്രൈ​മ​റി സ്കൂ​ൾ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക കെ. ​പ്ര​സ​ന്ന​യെ (29) തൂ​ങ്ങി മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. ഇ​ഡു സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യും ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ക​മ്പ​നി ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നു​മാ​യ എം. ​രാ​ജേ​ഷി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ര്യ​യാ​ണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:deadteacher diedTeachers
    News Summary - teacher died
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick