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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightകാ​ൽ​ന​ട​ക്കാ​രി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 17 April 2026 10:43 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 April 2026 10:43 AM IST

    കാ​ൽ​ന​ട​ക്കാ​രി കാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് മ​രി​ച്ചു

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    കാ​ൽ​ന​ട​ക്കാ​രി കാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് മ​രി​ച്ചു
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    ശ​ശി​ക​ല

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കൊ​ല്ലൂ​ർ-​കു​ന്താ​പു​രം മെ​യി​ൻ റോ​ഡി​ൽ അ​മി​ത​വേ​ഗ​ത​യി​ൽ വ​ന്ന കാ​ർ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച് കാ​ൽ​ന​ട​ക്കാ​രി മ​രി​ച്ചു. വാ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​സെ നി​വാ​സി ശ​ശി​ക​ല​യാ​ണ്(52) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ക​ട​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പ​ല​ച​ര​ക്ക് സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വാ​ങ്ങാ​ൻ ശ​ശി​ക​ല റോ​ഡ​രി​കി​ലൂ​ടെ ന​ട​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കൊ​ല്ലൂ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത് അ​ന്വേ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

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    TAGS:metrocarBangalor
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