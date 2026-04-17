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Posted Ondate_range 17 April 2026 10:43 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 April 2026 10:43 AM IST
കാൽനടക്കാരി കാറിടിച്ച് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Pedestrian hit and killed by car
മംഗളൂരു: കൊല്ലൂർ-കുന്താപുരം മെയിൻ റോഡിൽ അമിതവേഗതയിൽ വന്ന കാർ ഇടിച്ച് കാൽനടക്കാരി മരിച്ചു. വാൻഡ്സെ നിവാസി ശശികലയാണ്(52) മരിച്ചത്. കടയിൽനിന്ന് പലചരക്ക് സാധനങ്ങൾ വാങ്ങാൻ ശശികല റോഡരികിലൂടെ നടക്കുകയായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു. കൊല്ലൂർ പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്ത് അന്വേഷിക്കുന്നു.
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