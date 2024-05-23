Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    23 May 2024 3:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 May 2024 3:51 AM GMT

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിൽ ലോ​റി​യും കാ​റും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിൽ ലോ​റി​യും കാ​റും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു
    അപകടത്തിൽ തകർന്ന വാഹനങ്ങൾ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 66ൽ ​ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച മീ​ൻ ക​യ​റ്റി​യ ലോ​റി​യും കാ​റും കൂ​ട്ടി​യിടിച്ചു. കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​വു​ന്ന മീ​ൻ​ലോ​റി നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം വി​ട്ട് ഡി​വൈ​ഡ​റി​ൽ ത​ട്ടി കാ​റി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​രു വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​യും പ​രു​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

