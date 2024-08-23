Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightച​ർ​മാ​ദി ചു​രം...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Aug 2024 2:22 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Aug 2024 2:22 AM GMT

    ച​ർ​മാ​ദി ചു​രം മ​ണ്ണി​ടി​ച്ചി​ൽ ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Charmadi Pass
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ച​ർ​മാ​ദി ചു​രം പാ​ത

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യി പെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​യി​ൽ ച​ർ​മാ​ദി ചു​രം പാ​ത വീ​ണ്ടും മ​ണ്ണി​ടി​ച്ചി​ൽ ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​യി​ൽ. കൂ​റ്റ​ൻ പാ​റ​ക​ൾ പാ​ത​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഉ​രു​ണ്ട് വീ​ഴു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ ഭീ​തി​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ഈ ​വ​ഴി വാ​ഹ​ന​യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ശ​ക്തി​യോ​ടെ വെ​ള്ളം ഒ​ലി​ച്ചി​റ​ങ്ങി പാ​ത​യി​ൽ നി​റ​യു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് പേ​ടി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന മ​റ്റൊ​രു അ​വ​സ്ഥ. ഏ​റെ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ പാ​ത തു​റ​ന്ന​തോ​ടെ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​ലി​യ​തോ​തി​ൽ ക​ട​ന്നു​പോ​വു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Landslide threatCharmadi Pass
    News Summary - Landslide Threat
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick