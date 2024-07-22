Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    date_range 22 July 2024 2:38 AM GMT
    date_range 22 July 2024 2:38 AM GMT

    കാ​ന്ത​പു​രം ഉ​ള്ളാ​ൾ ഖാ​ദി

    Kanthapuram AP Abu Bakar musliyar,
    കാ​ന്ത​പു​രം എ.​പി. അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ മു​സ്‍ലി​യാ​ർ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ള്ളാ​ൾ ഖാ​ദി​യാ​യി കാ​ന്ത​പു​രം എ.​പി. അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ മു​സ്‍ലി​യാ​രെ നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു. ദ​ർ​ഗ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ബി.​ജി. ഹ​നീ​ഫ് ഹാ​ജി, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ശി​ഹാ​ബു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ സ​ഖാ​ഫി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വാ​ർ​ത്ത കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ച​താ​ണി​ത്.

    ഉ​ള്ളാ​ൾ ദ​ർ​ഗ മ​ദ​നി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം ചേ​ർ​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​മാ​ണ് തീ​രു​മാ​ന​മെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. ഫ​സ​ൽ കോ​യ​മ്മ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​റ​ത്ത് നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യ​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഒ​ഴി​വു​വ​ന്ന പ​ദ​വി​യി​ലാ​ണ് നി​യ​മ​നം. കാ​ന്ത​പു​രംഅ​ടു​ത്ത മാ​സം അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​ൽ​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Kanthapuram AP Abu Bakar musliyarUllal Khadi
    News Summary - Kanthapuram AP Abu Bakar musliyar as Ullal Khadi
