Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 17 July 2024 3:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 July 2024 3:45 AM GMT

    ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ചെ​ന്നൈ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വി​മാ​ന സ​ർ​വി​സ്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ചെ​ന്നൈ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വി​മാ​ന സ​ർ​വി​സ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ എം.​പി ബി.​വൈ. രാ​ഘ​വേ​ന്ദ്ര അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. സ്പൈ​സ് ജെ​റ്റാ​ണ് സ​ർ​വി​സ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ക. നി​ല​വി​ൽ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു, ഹൈ​ദ​രാ​ബാ​ദ്, ഗോ​വ, തി​രു​പ്പ​തി എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന്‌ വി​മാ​ന സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ളു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:flight serviceShivamogga Airport
