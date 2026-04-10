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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightആ​ടു​മാ​യി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 April 2026 9:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 April 2026 9:49 AM IST

    ആ​ടു​മാ​യി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി ബൂ​ത്തി​ൽ

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    ആ​ടു​മാ​യി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി ബൂ​ത്തി​ൽ
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    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബ​ഗ​ൽ​കോ​ട്ട് മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി ഉ​മേ​ഷ് മേ​തി ത​ന്റെ ജ​ന്മ​ഗ്രാ​മ​മാ​യ തി​മ്മ​പ്പൂ​രി​ലെ 39ാം ന​മ്പ​ർ ബൂ​ത്തി​ൽ വോ​ട്ട് രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് പ​താ​ക​ക​ൾ കൊ​ണ്ട് അ​ല​ങ്ക​രി​ച്ച ആ​ടു​മാ​യി പോ​ളി​ങ് ബൂ​ത്തി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​മെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പി​ന്നീ​ട് പോ​ളി​ങ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ച്ച് വോ​ട്ട് രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ഇ​ട​യ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള നേ​താ​വാ​ണ് ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം.

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    TAGS:Congress CandidateelectionBoothBengaluru
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