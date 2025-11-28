Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 28 Nov 2025 10:06 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Nov 2025 10:06 AM IST
ഭവൻ സക്കിയ ശങ്കർ പതക് അവാര്ഡ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Bhavan Sakkia Shankar Pathak Award
Listen to this Article
ബംഗളൂരു: ഭാരതീയ വിദ്യാഭവന്റെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ ഭവൻ സക്കിയ ശങ്കർ പതക് അവാർഡുകൾ ഡിസംബർ നാലിന് വൈകീട്ട് നാലിന് കെ.ആർ.ജി ഹാളിൽ സമ്മാനിക്കും. കെ.ജി. രാഘവൻ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിക്കും.
ചിരഞ്ജീവ് സിങ് മുഖ്യാതിഥിയാകും. കെ.ആർ. നരസിംഹ മൂർത്തി വിശിഷ്ടാതിഥിയാകും. ഡോ. വി.ആർ. ദേവിക, ശുഭ മദൻ, ആനന്ദി, ദീപ ബസ്തി, ആരാധന, അപ്സര, നിസർഗ നാരായൺ എന്നിവർക്ക് ഡോ. റിതേഷ് കുമാർ സിങ് അവാർഡുകൾ സമ്മാനിക്കും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story