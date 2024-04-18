Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 18 April 2024 2:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 April 2024 2:28 AM GMT

    37 ദ​ശ​ല​ക്ഷം യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രു​മാ​യി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ട്

    37 ദ​ശ​ല​ക്ഷം യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രു​മാ​യി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ട്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: 2023-24 സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക​വ​ർ​ഷം കോ​മ്പ​ഗൗ​ഡ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്ത​ത് 37.53 ദ​ശ​ല​ക്ഷം യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രെ​യും 439,524 മെ​ട്രി​ക് ട​ൺ ച​ര​ക്കും.

    ഇ​തി​ൽ 32.86 ദ​ശ​ല​ക്ഷം ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രും 4.67 ദ​ശ​ല​ക്ഷം അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രു​മാ​ണ്. ഇ​ത് എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ന്റെ ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ എ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്തെ​യും ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന നി​ര​ക്കാ​ണ്. എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 80 ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര റൂ​ട്ടു​ക​ളി​ലും 28 അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര റൂ​ട്ടു​ക​ളി​ലും സ​ർ​വി​സു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:PassengersBangalore Airport
