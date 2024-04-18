Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 18 April 2024 2:28 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 18 April 2024 2:28 AM GMT
37 ദശലക്ഷം യാത്രക്കാരുമായി ബംഗളൂരു എയർപോർട്ട്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Bangalore Airport with 37 million passengers
ബംഗളൂരു: 2023-24 സാമ്പത്തികവർഷം കോമ്പഗൗഡ ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ എയർപോർട്ട് കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്തത് 37.53 ദശലക്ഷം യാത്രക്കാരെയും 439,524 മെട്രിക് ടൺ ചരക്കും.
ഇതിൽ 32.86 ദശലക്ഷം ആഭ്യന്തര യാത്രക്കാരും 4.67 ദശലക്ഷം അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര യാത്രക്കാരുമാണ്. ഇത് എയർപോർട്ടിന്റെ ചരിത്രത്തിലെ എക്കാലത്തെയും ഉയർന്ന നിരക്കാണ്. എയർപോർട്ടിൽനിന്ന് 80 ആഭ്യന്തര റൂട്ടുകളിലും 28 അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര റൂട്ടുകളിലും സർവിസുണ്ട്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story