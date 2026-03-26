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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_right'ബൽകുരു യക്ഷ കുസുമ'...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 26 March 2026 8:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 March 2026 8:55 AM IST

    'ബൽകുരു യക്ഷ കുസുമ' പുരസ്‌കാരം ഡോ.എം.പ്രഭാകർ ജോഷിക്ക്

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    ബൽകുരു യക്ഷ കുസുമ പുരസ്‌കാരം ഡോ.എം.പ്രഭാകർ ജോഷിക്ക്
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    ഡോ.​എം.​പ്ര​ഭാ​ക​ർ ജോ​ഷി​ക്ക് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ‘ബ​ൽ​കു​രു യ​ക്ഷ കു​സു​മ’ പു​ര​സ്‌​കാ​രം ഡോ. ​എം. പ്ര​ഭാ​ക​ർ ജോ​ഷി​ക്ക് വേ​ദ​വ്യാ​സ് കാ​മ​ത്ത് എം​എ​ൽ​എ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചു .എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​ൻ ജ​നാ​ർ​ദ​ൻ ഹാ​ൻ​ഡെ, എ​സ്. എ​സ്. നാ​യ​ക്, എ​സ്.​എ​ൽ. നാ​യ​ക്, ദി​നേ​ശ് പൈ, ​ഡോ. അ​ന്ന​യ്യ കു​ലാ​ൽ, ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ര ബ​ൽ​ക്കൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

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    TAGS:newsmetroaward
    News Summary - 'Balkuru Yaksha Kusuma' award goes to Dr. M. Prabhakar Joshi
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