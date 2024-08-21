Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Aug 2024 1:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Aug 2024 1:48 AM GMT

    ഓ​ടി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രു​ന്ന കാ​റി​ന് മു​ക​ളി​ൽ മ​രം വീ​ണു

    bengaluru news
    സ​ദാ​ശി​വ ന​ഗ​റി​ൽ ഓ​ടി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രു​ന്ന കാ​റി​ന് മു​ക​ളി​ൽ കൂ​റ്റ​ൻ മ​രം വീ​ണ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സ​ദാ​ശി​വ ന​ഗ​റി​ൽ ഓ​ടി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രു​ന്ന കാ​റി​ന് മു​ക​ളി​ൽ കൂ​റ്റ​ൻ മ​രം വീ​ണു. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ സ​ദാ​ശി​വ ന​ഗ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു സ​മീ​പം ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് സി​ഗ്ന​ലി​ലാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. കാ​റി​ലെ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ നി​സ്സാ​ര പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളോ​ടെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് സ​ദാ​ശി​വ ന​ഗ​റി​ൽ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്ക് രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsTreecar
