    Posted On
    date_range 23 May 2024 3:47 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 May 2024 3:47 AM GMT

    ടി​ക്ക​റ്റി​ല്ലാ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് കൊ​ങ്ക​ൺ റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ 2.70 കോ​ടി പി​ഴ ഈ​ടാ​ക്കി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ടി​ക്ക​റ്റി​ല്ലാ​തെ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് കൊ​ങ്ക​ൺ റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ മാ​സം 2,69,85,256 രൂ​പ പി​ഴ ഈ​ടാ​ക്കി. 15,129 യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രാ​ണ് കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:FinePassengersTrain
