Madhyamam
    മലയാളം മിഷൻ പുരസ്‌കാരം...
    Woman
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Feb 2026 10:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Feb 2026 10:52 AM IST

    മലയാളം മിഷൻ പുരസ്‌കാരം അംബു സതീഷിന്

    അം​ബു സ​തീ​ഷ്

    ദുബൈ: മലയാളം മിഷൻ ദുബൈ ചാപ്റ്റർ വിദഗ്ധ സമിതി ചെയർപേഴ്‌സൻ അംബു സതീഷിന് മലയാളം മിഷൻ നൽകുന്ന ‘ഭാഷ മയൂരം’ (വിദേശം, ഇന്ത്യക്കു വെളിയിലുള്ള ചാപ്റ്ററുകളിൽ) പുരസ്‌കാരം ലഭിച്ചു. മലയാള ഭാഷയുടെ പരിപോഷണത്തിനും പ്രചാരണത്തിനുമായി ദീർഘകാലമായി നടത്തിയ അർപ്പിത സേവനങ്ങൾക്കും അക്കാദമിക്-സംഘടനാതല പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്കും നൽകിയ അംഗീകാരമായാണ് പുരസ്‌കാരം. ബോധി അധ്യാപക പുരസ്കാരം അൽഐൻ ചാപ്റ്റർ സെക്രട്ടറി റസിയ ഇഫ്തികറിനാണ്. ഫെബ്രുവരി 21ന് മാതൃഭാഷാ ദിനത്തിൽ തിരുവനന്തപുരത്തുവെച്ച് സമ്മാനിക്കും.

    TAGS:malayalam missionGulf Newsaward
