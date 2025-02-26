Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Ramadan
    date_range 26 Feb 2025 9:22 PM IST
    date_range 26 Feb 2025 9:22 PM IST

    റമദാൻ മാസപ്പിറവി കണ്ടാൽ അറിയിക്കണമെന്ന് കേരള ഹിലാൽ കമ്മിറ്റി

    Ramadan 2025, New Moon
    കോഴിക്കോട്: ഫെബ്രുവരി 28ന് (ശഅ്ബാൻ 29) സൂര്യൻ അസ്​തമിച്ച് 26 മിനിറ്റ്​ കഴിഞ്ഞ ശേഷം ചന്ദ്രൻ അസ്​തമിക്കുന്നതിനാൽ റമദാൻ മാസപ്പിറവി കാണാൻ സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്. പിറവി കാണുന്നവർ 0495 2722801, 7591933330 എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളിൽ അറിയിക്കണമെന്ന് കേരള ഹിലാൽ കമ്മിറ്റി ചെയർമാൻ പി.പി. ഉണ്ണീൻകുട്ടി മൗലവി അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:muslimsnew moonkerala hilal committeeRamadan 2025
