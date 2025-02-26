Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 Feb 2025 9:22 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 Feb 2025 9:22 PM IST
റമദാൻ മാസപ്പിറവി കണ്ടാൽ അറിയിക്കണമെന്ന് കേരള ഹിലാൽ കമ്മിറ്റി
കോഴിക്കോട്: ഫെബ്രുവരി 28ന് (ശഅ്ബാൻ 29) സൂര്യൻ അസ്തമിച്ച് 26 മിനിറ്റ് കഴിഞ്ഞ ശേഷം ചന്ദ്രൻ അസ്തമിക്കുന്നതിനാൽ റമദാൻ മാസപ്പിറവി കാണാൻ സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്. പിറവി കാണുന്നവർ 0495 2722801, 7591933330 എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളിൽ അറിയിക്കണമെന്ന് കേരള ഹിലാൽ കമ്മിറ്റി ചെയർമാൻ പി.പി. ഉണ്ണീൻകുട്ടി മൗലവി അറിയിച്ചു.
