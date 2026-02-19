ഹൈദരാബാദ് മലയാളി ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം ശനിയാഴ്ച നടക്കും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 19 Feb 2026 2:26 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Feb 2026 2:27 PM IST
ഹൈദരാബാദ് മലയാളി ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം ശനിയാഴ്ച നടക്കുംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Hyderabad Malayali Iftar gathering
ഹൈദരാബാദ്: ഹൈദരാബാദ് മലയാളി ഹൽഖയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ഹൈദരാബാദിലെ മലയാളി സമൂഹത്തെ ഉൾക്കൊള്ളിച്ചു കൊണ്ടുള്ള രണ്ടാമത് ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം ഈ മാസം 21ന് മെഹ്ദിപട്ടണത്തെ റോസ്മാക്സ് ഫങ്ഷൻ ഹാളിൽ വെച്ച് നടക്കും.
ജമാഅത്തെ ഇസ്ലാമി കേരള അമീർ പി.മുജീബുറഹ്മാൻ മുഖ്യാതിഥിയാവും. സംഗമത്തിൽ ഹൈദരാബാദിലെ പ്രമുഖ മലയാളി വ്യക്തിത്വങ്ങളും സംഘടനാ ഭാരവാഹികളും പങ്കെടുക്കും. ആയിരത്തിയഞ്ഞൂറോളം ഹൈദരാബാദ് മലയാളികളുടെ ഒത്തുചേരലിനുള്ള വേദിയാവുന്ന ഈ സംഗമത്തിനായി വിപുലമായ സൗകര്യങ്ങളാണ് ഒരുക്കുന്നതെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story