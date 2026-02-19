Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Ramadan
    19 Feb 2026 2:26 PM IST
    19 Feb 2026 2:27 PM IST

    ഹൈദരാബാദ് മലയാളി ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം ശനിയാഴ്ച നടക്കും

    ഹൈദരാബാദ് മലയാളി ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം ശനിയാഴ്ച നടക്കും
    ഹൈദരാബാദ്: ഹൈദരാബാദ് മലയാളി ഹൽഖയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ഹൈദരാബാദിലെ മലയാളി സമൂഹത്തെ ഉൾക്കൊള്ളിച്ചു കൊണ്ടുള്ള രണ്ടാമത് ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം ഈ മാസം 21ന് മെഹ്ദിപട്ടണത്തെ റോസ്മാക്സ് ഫങ്ഷൻ ഹാളിൽ വെച്ച് നടക്കും.

    ജമാഅത്തെ ഇസ്ലാമി കേരള അമീർ പി.മുജീബുറഹ്മാൻ മുഖ്യാതിഥിയാവും. സംഗമത്തിൽ ഹൈദരാബാദിലെ പ്രമുഖ മലയാളി വ്യക്തിത്വങ്ങളും സംഘടനാ ഭാരവാഹികളും പങ്കെടുക്കും. ആയിരത്തിയഞ്ഞൂറോളം ഹൈദരാബാദ് മലയാളികളുടെ ഒത്തുചേരലിനുള്ള വേദിയാവുന്ന ഈ സംഗമത്തിനായി വിപുലമായ സൗകര്യങ്ങളാണ് ഒരുക്കുന്നതെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു.

