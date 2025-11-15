Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightLIFEchevron_rightMenchevron_right"ഗോ​വ അ​യ​ൺ മാ​ൻ'...
    Men
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Nov 2025 12:38 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Nov 2025 12:38 PM IST

    "ഗോ​വ അ​യ​ൺ മാ​ൻ' പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി സ​ലീം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    life men
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സലീം വൈത്തിരി

    Listen to this Article

    വൈ​ത്തി​രി: ഗോ​വ അ​യ​ൺ മാ​ൻ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി വീ​ണ്ടും വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത​നാ​യി വൈ​ത്തി​രി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി എം.​പി. സ​ലിം. 21 കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ ഓ​ട്ടം, 1.9 കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ അ​റ​ബി​ക​ട​ലി​ൽ നീ​ന്ത​ൽ, 90 കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ സൈ​ക്ലി​ങ് എ​ന്നി​വ 7.11 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​ർ കൊ​ണ്ട് പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ചാ​ണ് പ​ഴ​യ വൈ​ത്തി​രി ചാ​രി​റ്റി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സ​ലീം നേ​ട്ടം കൈ​വ​രി​ച്ച​ത്‌. മാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്മു​മ്പ് കി​ളി​മ​ഞ്ചാ​രോ കീ​ഴ​ട​ക്കി​യ സം​ഘ​ത്ത ന​യി​ച്ച​തും സ​ലിം ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു. വ​യ​നാ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ട​ഗ് ഓ​ഫ് വാ​ർ മെം​ബേ​ർ​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ജി​ല്ല കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​റും പ​ഴ​യ വൈ​ത്തി​രി ബാ​ബ ക്ല​ബ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​യു​മാ​ണ് സ​ലീം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:CareerfitnessGoaachievementLife Men
    News Summary - Salim completes 'Goa Iron Man'
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X