‘മിഴാവ്’ കലാകാരൻ കലാമണ്ഡലം സജിത്ത് വിജയന് ഡി. അപ്പുക്കുട്ടൻ നായർ പുരസ്കാരം

Posted Ondate_range 16 April 2025 2:29 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 April 2025 2:29 PM IST
‘മിഴാവ്’ കലാകാരൻ കലാമണ്ഡലം സജിത്ത് വിജയന് ഡി. അപ്പുക്കുട്ടൻ നായർ പുരസ്കാരംtext_fields
News Summary - 'Mizhavu' artist Kalamandalam Sajith Vijayan to receive D. Appukuttan Nair Award
അങ്കമാലി: കഥകളി, കൂട്ടിയാട്ട രംഗത്തെ യുവ കലാകാരൻമാർക്ക് മൂഴിക്കുളം നേപഥ്യ കൂടിയാട്ട ഗുരുകുലം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഡി. അപ്പുക്കുട്ടൻ നായർ പുരസ്കാരത്തിന് 'മിഴാവ്' കലാകാരൻ കലാമണ്ഡലം സജിത്ത് വിജയൻ അർഹനായി. കേരള കലാമണ്ഡലത്തിലെ താൽകാലിക അധ്യാപകനാണ് സജിത്ത് വിജയൻ.
10,000 രൂപയും ഡോ. സാജു തുരുത്തിൽ രൂപകൽപന ചെയ്ത ശിൽപവും പ്രശസ്തിപത്രവും അടങ്ങുന്ന അവാർഡ് മെയ് 23ന് നേപഥ്യയിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന അനുസ്മരണ ചടങ്ങിൽ സമർപ്പിക്കുമെന്ന് ഡയറക്ടർ മാർഗി മധു അറിയിച്ചു.
