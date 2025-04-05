Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Rhymes
    date_range 5 April 2025 2:40 PM IST
    date_range 5 April 2025 2:40 PM IST

    കുട്ടിക്കവിത: തത്തമ്മേ

    കുട്ടിക്കവിത: തത്തമ്മേ
    വര: വി.ആർ. രാഗേഷ്

    പച്ചത്തത്തേ പച്ചത്തത്തേ-

    നീയെങ്ങോട്ടാ പോകുന്നേ-

    എന്തൊരു ചന്തം നിന്നെക്കാണാൻ-

    പാറിനടക്കും പച്ചത്തത്തേ -

    പച്ചച്ചിറകും ചുവന്ന ചുണ്ടും-

    എങ്ങനെ കിട്ടീ വർണക്കൂട്ട്-

    നല്ലൊരു പുത്തനുടുപ്പിട്ട്-

    എന്നോടൊപ്പം പോരുന്നോ.

    എഴുത്ത്: കെ.പി. നൗഷാദ്

    TAGS:Madhyamam Kudumbamkidsrhymes
    News Summary - rhyme for children
