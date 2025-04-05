കുട്ടിക്കവിത: തത്തമ്മേ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 5 April 2025 2:40 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 5 April 2025 2:40 PM IST
കുട്ടിക്കവിത: തത്തമ്മേtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - rhyme for children
പച്ചത്തത്തേ പച്ചത്തത്തേ-
നീയെങ്ങോട്ടാ പോകുന്നേ-
എന്തൊരു ചന്തം നിന്നെക്കാണാൻ-
പാറിനടക്കും പച്ചത്തത്തേ -
പച്ചച്ചിറകും ചുവന്ന ചുണ്ടും-
എങ്ങനെ കിട്ടീ വർണക്കൂട്ട്-
നല്ലൊരു പുത്തനുടുപ്പിട്ട്-
എന്നോടൊപ്പം പോരുന്നോ.
എഴുത്ത്: കെ.പി. നൗഷാദ്
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story