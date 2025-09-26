കുട്ടിക്കവിത: പൊത്ത്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 Sept 2025 3:31 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 Sept 2025 3:31 PM IST
കുട്ടിക്കവിത: പൊത്ത്text_fields
News Summary - poetry for kids
തത്തക്കുണ്ടൊരു പൊത്ത്,
അത്തിയിലുള്ളൊരു പൊത്ത്,
കാട്ടിനുള്ളിലെ പൊത്ത്,
തത്തിത്തത്തിപ്പറന്നിട്ട്
എത്തീടാനൊരു പൊത്ത്.
മഴയും വെയിലും കൊള്ളാതെ
കാത്തീടാനൊരു പൊത്ത്,
പാർത്തീടാനൊരു പൊത്ത്.
എഴുത്ത്: ശ്രീകുമാർ ചേർത്തല
