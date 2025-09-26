Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Rhymes
    date_range 26 Sept 2025 3:31 PM IST
    date_range 26 Sept 2025 3:31 PM IST

    കുട്ടിക്കവിത: പൊത്ത്

    വര: വി.ആർ. രാഗേഷ്

    Listen to this Article

    തത്തക്കുണ്ടൊരു പൊത്ത്,

    അത്തിയിലുള്ളൊരു പൊത്ത്,

    കാട്ടിനുള്ളിലെ പൊത്ത്,

    തത്തിത്തത്തിപ്പറന്നിട്ട്

    എത്തീടാനൊരു പൊത്ത്.

    മഴയും വെയിലും കൊള്ളാതെ

    കാത്തീടാനൊരു പൊത്ത്,

    പാർത്തീടാനൊരു പൊത്ത്.

    എഴുത്ത്: ശ്രീകുമാർ ചേർത്തല

    TAGS:Madhyamam Kudumbamkidsrhymes
    News Summary - poetry for kids
