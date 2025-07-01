Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 1 July 2025 7:31 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 July 2025 7:31 PM IST

    കുട്ടിക്കവിത: പൂങ്കുയിലേ...!

    കുട്ടിക്കവിത: പൂങ്കുയിലേ...!
    വര: വി.ആർ. രാഗേഷ്

    മുറ്റത്തെ തേന്മാവിൻ പൂത്ത കൊമ്പിൽ

    ഒറ്റക്കിരിക്കുന്ന പൂങ്കുയിലേ..

    പറ്റുമെങ്കിൽ ഒരു പാട്ട് പാടൂ

    ഇറ്റിറ്റു വീഴട്ടെ തേൻതുള്ളികൾ!

    മറ്റുള്ളവർ പാടും പാട്ടിലിത്ര

    മുറ്റിയ മാധുര്യമേറെയില്ല..!

    വറ്റാത്ത സ്നേഹമായ് നാലുപാടും

    ചുറ്റിപ്പരക്കട്ടെ നിന്റെ ഗാനം!

    എഴുത്ത്: അസുരമംഗലം വിജയകുമാർ

    TAGS:Madhyamam Kudumbamkidsrhymes
    News Summary - Children's poetry
