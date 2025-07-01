Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 1 July 2025 7:31 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 1 July 2025 7:31 PM IST
കുട്ടിക്കവിത: പൂങ്കുയിലേ...!text_fields
News Summary - Children's poetry
മുറ്റത്തെ തേന്മാവിൻ പൂത്ത കൊമ്പിൽ
ഒറ്റക്കിരിക്കുന്ന പൂങ്കുയിലേ..
പറ്റുമെങ്കിൽ ഒരു പാട്ട് പാടൂ
ഇറ്റിറ്റു വീഴട്ടെ തേൻതുള്ളികൾ!
മറ്റുള്ളവർ പാടും പാട്ടിലിത്ര
മുറ്റിയ മാധുര്യമേറെയില്ല..!
വറ്റാത്ത സ്നേഹമായ് നാലുപാടും
ചുറ്റിപ്പരക്കട്ടെ നിന്റെ ഗാനം!
എഴുത്ത്: അസുരമംഗലം വിജയകുമാർ
