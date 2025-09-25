Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Health
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Sept 2025 12:48 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Sept 2025 12:48 PM IST

    ആശുപത്രി ബില്ല് കണ്ട് ‘ബോധം പോകുന്ന’ അവസ്ഥയാണോ? അധിക ചെലവില്ലാതെ മികച്ച ചികിത്സ ലഭ‍്യമാക്കാനുള്ള വഴികളിതാ

    രോഗം മൂലമോ അപകടം സംഭവിച്ചാലോ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സ തേടുന്ന സാധാരണക്കാരുടെ കണ്ണ് തള്ളുന്നതാണ് ആശുപത്രി ബില്ലുകൾ. എന്നാൽ, ഒന്ന് ശ്രദ്ധിച്ചാൽ അധിക ചെലവില്ലാതെ മികച്ച ചികിത്സ സാധ‍്യമാണ്
    ആശുപത്രി ബില്ല് കണ്ട് 'ബോധം പോകുന്ന' അവസ്ഥയാണോ? അധിക ചെലവില്ലാതെ മികച്ച ചികിത്സ ലഭ‍്യമാക്കാനുള്ള വഴികളിതാ
    ഒരു ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ഒരു ലക്ഷം രൂപ ചെലവ് വരുമെന്നുപറഞ്ഞ സർജറിക്ക് മറ്റൊരു ആശുപത്രിയിൽ അടക്കേണ്ടി വന്നത് അതിന്‍റെ പകുതി മാത്രം. രണ്ടും സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രികൾ. എങ്ങനെയാണ് ഒരേ ചികിത്സക്ക് രണ്ട് ആശുപത്രികളിൽ ഇത്രയും ഭീമമായ ബിൽ തുകയുടെ അന്തരം വരുക. അടുത്തിടെ എറണാകുളം ജില്ലയിൽ ഏറെ വിവാദം സൃഷ്ടിച്ചു ഇത്തരം ഒരു അനുഭവം.ഇരുചക്ര വാഹനമിടിച്ച് പരിക്കേറ്റ ഏഴു വയസ്സുകാരിയുമായി പ്രധാനപ്പെട്ട ഒരു സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അടിയന്തരമായി എത്തി. കുട്ടിക്ക് കാലിൽ പ്ലാസ്റ്റിക് സർജറി ആവശ്യമായി വരുമെന്ന് ചുമതലപ്പെട്ട ഡോക്ടർ പറഞ്ഞു. അന്വേഷിച്ചപ്പോൾ ഒരു ലക്ഷം രൂപ ചെലവ് വരുമെന്ന് മനസ്സിലായി....

    ഒരു ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ഒരു ലക്ഷം രൂപ ചെലവ് വരുമെന്നുപറഞ്ഞ സർജറിക്ക് മറ്റൊരു ആശുപത്രിയിൽ അടക്കേണ്ടി വന്നത് അതിന്‍റെ പകുതി മാത്രം. രണ്ടും സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രികൾ. എങ്ങനെയാണ് ഒരേ ചികിത്സക്ക് രണ്ട് ആശുപത്രികളിൽ ഇത്രയും ഭീമമായ ബിൽ തുകയുടെ അന്തരം വരുക. അടുത്തിടെ എറണാകുളം ജില്ലയിൽ ഏറെ വിവാദം സൃഷ്ടിച്ചു ഇത്തരം ഒരു അനുഭവം.

    ഇരുചക്ര വാഹനമിടിച്ച് പരിക്കേറ്റ ഏഴു വയസ്സുകാരിയുമായി പ്രധാനപ്പെട്ട ഒരു സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അടിയന്തരമായി എത്തി. കുട്ടിക്ക് കാലിൽ പ്ലാസ്റ്റിക് സർജറി ആവശ്യമായി വരുമെന്ന് ചുമതലപ്പെട്ട ഡോക്ടർ പറഞ്ഞു. അന്വേഷിച്ചപ്പോൾ ഒരു ലക്ഷം രൂപ ചെലവ് വരുമെന്ന് മനസ്സിലായി.

    സാമ്പത്തിക പ്രാരബ്ധങ്ങൾ അനുഭവിക്കുന്ന കുടുംബം ഉടൻ ജില്ലയിലെ തന്നെ മറ്റൊരു സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെടുന്നു. അവിടെ ആദ്യത്തെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പറഞ്ഞതിനേക്കാൾ കുറഞ്ഞ തുക കേട്ടപ്പോൾ കുട്ടിയെ അവിടേക്ക് മാറ്റുന്നു.

    തുടർന്ന് ശസ്ത്രക്രിയ കഴിഞ്ഞ് 40,000 രൂപയുടെ ബില്ലാണ് അടക്കേണ്ടി വന്നത്. ഇതോടെ രണ്ട് ആശുപത്രികൾ തമ്മിലെ ചികിത്സ ചെലവിലെ അന്തരം സൂചിപ്പിച്ച് സമൂഹ മാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ വിമർശനങ്ങൾ ഉയർന്നു.

    ആദ്യത്തെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽനിന്ന് വിവരങ്ങൾ ചോദിച്ചു മനസ്സിലാക്കിയതിലെ പ്രശ്നങ്ങളാണ് കാര്യങ്ങൾ ഇത്തരത്തിൽ എത്തിച്ചതെന്നും യഥാർഥത്തിൽ അത്ര വലിയ തുക ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നില്ലെന്നും വാദങ്ങൾ ഉയർന്നു.


    ചികിത്സാ തുക താരതമ്യം ചെയ്യാനാകുമോ?

    ഒരു മൊബൈൽ ഫോൺ അല്ലെങ്കിൽ മറ്റൊരു ഉൽപന്നം ഓൺലൈനിൽ വാങ്ങുമ്പോൾ വിലയും ഗുണമേന്മയും അറിയാൻ വ്യത്യസ്‌ത കമ്പനികളുടെ ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾ തമ്മിൽ താരതമ്യം എളുപ്പമാണ്. ഓരോ കമ്പനിയും ഒരു പ്രത്യേക ഉൽപന്നത്തിന് ചുമത്തുന്ന വിലയും ഓഫറുകളും കൃത്യമായി മനസ്സിലാകും. എന്നാൽ, രോഗചികിത്സക്ക് ഇത്തരമൊരു സൗകര്യം ഇല്ല.

    കേരളത്തിലെ സർക്കാർ ആശുപത്രികളിലും മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജുകളിലും ചികിത്സാ ചെലവ് സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രികൾ ചുമത്തുന്നതുമായി താരതമ്യം ചെയ്യുമ്പോൾ നാമമാത്രമാണ്. എന്നാൽ, സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് അംഗീകൃതമായ 3,342 ആശുപത്രികളിൽ 2,062 എണ്ണവും സ്വകാര്യ മേഖലയിലാണ്. ആരോഗ്യ മേഖലയിൽ കിടത്തി ചികിത്സക്ക് ലഭ്യമായ 99,227 കിടക്കകളിൽ 61,223 എണ്ണവും സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രികളിൽ തന്നെ.

    അതിനാൽ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രികളെ സമീപിക്കേണ്ടി വരുന്ന അവസരങ്ങളാണ് സാധാരണക്കാർക്ക് പോലും. അടിയന്തര സാഹചര്യങ്ങളിൽ ഒഴികെ ആശുപത്രികളിൽ ചികിത്സ തേടുംമുമ്പ് ഓരോ ഇടത്തും ചികിത്സാ ചെലവുകൾ എങ്ങനെ വ്യത്യാസപ്പെടുന്നു എന്ന് മനസ്സിലാക്കുന്നത് അത്യാവശ്യമാണ്.

    മനസ്സിലാക്കാം, വിവിധ തരം ആശുപത്രികൾ

    ആരോഗ്യ സംരക്ഷണ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് അക്രഡിറ്റേഷൻ നൽകുന്ന ദേശീയ ഏജൻസിയാണ് നാഷനൽ അക്രഡിറ്റേഷൻ ബോർഡ് ഫോർ ഹോസ്പിറ്റൽസ് ആൻഡ് ഹെൽത്ത് കെയർ പ്രൊവൈഡേഴ്സ് (NABH). ക്വാളിറ്റി കൗൺസിൽ ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ഒരു ഘടകമാണിത്.

    സ്വയംഭരണ അവകാശമുള്ള ഈ ബോർഡ് ആശുപത്രികൾക്ക് അവയുടെ വിലയിരുത്തൽ മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങൾ പ്രകാരം അക്രഡിറ്റേഷൻ നൽകുന്നു. മൾട്ടിസ്പെഷാലിറ്റി, സിംഗിൾ സ്പെഷാലിറ്റി മോഡേൺ മെഡിസിൻ ആശുപത്രികൾ (HCO), 50 കിടക്കകളോ അതിന് താഴെയോ വരുന്ന ചെറുകിട ആശുപത്രികൾ (SHCO), ഹെൽത്ത് ആൻഡ് വെൽനെസ് സെന്‍ററുകൾ (HWC), ഡെന്‍റൽ ക്ലിനിക്കുകൾ തുടങ്ങി തരംതിരിക്കപ്പെട്ട ആശുപത്രികളിൽ അക്രഡിറ്റേഷൻ അനുസരിച്ച് ഓരോ ചികിത്സക്കും അടിസ്ഥാന നിരക്കുകൾ നിശ്ചയിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    രോഗി കേന്ദ്രീകൃതവും സ്ഥാപന കേന്ദ്രീകൃതവുമായ മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങൾ, മാലിന്യനിർമാർജനം, അഗ്നിരക്ഷ സംവിധാനങ്ങൾ, ജീവനക്കാർക്ക് കാലാകാലങ്ങളിൽ നൽകുന്ന പരിശീലനങ്ങളിലൂടെ മെച്ചപ്പെട്ട സേവനം എന്നിവയെല്ലാമാണ് അക്രഡിറ്റേഷനു വേണ്ടി പരിശോധിക്കുന്നത്.


    നോർമൽ നിരക്കും അടിസ്ഥാന നിരക്കും

    ഒരേ ചികിത്സക്ക് വ്യത്യസ്ത നിരക്കുകളാണ് വിവിധ തരത്തിലുള്ള അക്രഡിറ്റേഷൻ ലഭിച്ച ആശുപത്രികൾ ഈടാക്കുന്നത്. എൻ.എ.ബി.എച്ച് സർട്ടിഫിക്കേഷൻ ഇല്ലാത്ത ആശുപത്രികളിൽ ഈടാക്കുന്ന നിരക്കിനെ ആരോഗ്യ ഇൻഷുറൻസ് കമ്പനികൾ കണക്കാക്കുന്നത് സാധാരണ നിരക്ക് (നോർമൽ) എന്നാണ്.

    എൻട്രി ലെവൽ സർട്ടിഫിക്കേഷൻ ലഭിച്ച ആശുപത്രികളിൽ അത് നോർമൽ നിരക്കിനേക്കാൾ അഞ്ചു ശതമാനം കൂടുതലായിരിക്കും. അതിനെ അടിസ്ഥാന നിരക്കായി ഇൻഷുറൻസ് കമ്പനികൾ കണക്കുകൂട്ടുന്നു. സമ്പൂർണ എൻ.എ.ബി.എച്ച് അക്രഡിറ്റേഷൻ ലഭിച്ച ആശുപത്രികളിൽ ചികിത്സകൾക്ക് ഈടാക്കുന്നത് അടിസ്ഥാന നിരക്കിനേക്കാൾ 10 ശതമാനം കൂടുതലാണ്.

    സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാർ ജീവനക്കാർക്കായി നടപ്പാക്കുന്ന മെഡിസെപ് ഇൻഷുറൻസ് പദ്ധതിയുടെ വെബ്‌സൈറ്റിൽ വിവിധ ശസ്ത്രക്രിയകൾക്ക് ആശുപത്രികൾക്ക് നൽകുന്ന തുകയുടെ വിശദ നിരക്കുകൾ നൽകിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    ചികിത്സാ ചെലവ് കുറക്കാൻ ചില ടിപ്‌സ്

    നിങ്ങൾ ഒരു രോഗിയോ കുടുംബാംഗമോ ആണെങ്കിൽ ഏറ്റവും കുറഞ്ഞ ചെലവിൽ മികച്ച ചികിത്സ നേടാൻ, ശരിയായ ആശുപത്രി അല്ലെങ്കിൽ ഡോക്ടർ എന്ന തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പാണ് പ്രധാനം. നമ്മുടെ നാട്ടിൽ ഗുണനിലവാരത്തിൽ വിട്ടുവീഴ്ച ചെയ്യാതെ തന്നെ, ശരിയായ ആശുപത്രി തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്ത്, ജനറിക് മരുന്നുകൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ച്, ലഭ്യമായ സ്കീമുകൾ ഉപയോഗപ്പെടുത്തി ഒരു രോഗിക്ക് പലപ്പോഴും ചികിത്സാ ചെലവ് 40 മുതൽ 60 ശതമാനം വരെ കുറക്കാൻ കഴിയും. അതിനായി ചില ടിപ്‌സ്...

    ● ശരിയായ രോഗനിർണയം

    ഒരു സൂപ്പർ സ്പെഷാലിറ്റി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ നേരിട്ട് പോകുന്നതിനുപകരം വിശ്വസ്തനായ ഒരു ജനറൽ ഫിസിഷ്യനിൽനിന്ന് പ്രാരംഭ പരിശോധന നടത്തുക. സൂപ്പർ സ്പെഷാലിറ്റി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ കൂടുതൽ ചെലവേറിയ പരിശോധനകൾ നടത്താൻ ആദ്യം തന്നെ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടേക്കാം.

    ഒരു പ്രധാന ചികിത്സ നിർദേശിക്കപ്പെട്ടാൽ, ഒരു സർക്കാർ ആശുപത്രി അല്ലെങ്കിൽ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് എന്നിവയിൽനിന്ന് രണ്ടാമത്തെ അഭിപ്രായം തേടുക. ശിപാർശ ചെയ്യുന്ന എല്ലാ പരിശോധനകളും അത്യാവശ്യമാണോ എന്നും ചെലവ് കുറഞ്ഞ ബദലുകൾ നിലവിലുണ്ടോ എന്നും ചോദിക്കുക.

    ● ശരിയായ ആശുപത്രി

    സർക്കാർ ആശുപത്രികൾ (എയിംസ്, സംസ്ഥാന മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജുകൾ, ജില്ല ആശുപത്രികൾ) പലപ്പോഴും സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിലെ ചെലവുകളേക്കാൾ കുറഞ്ഞ നിരക്കിന് അതേ ചികിത്സ നൽകുന്നു.

    ചാരിറ്റബിൾ ട്രസ്റ്റ് ആശുപത്രികൾ (മിഷൻ ആശുപത്രികൾ, ടാറ്റ മെമ്മോറിയൽ, സി.എം.സി വെല്ലൂർ പോലുള്ളവ) ചികിത്സക്ക് സബ്സിഡി നിരക്ക് വാഗ്ദാനം ചെയ്യുന്നുണ്ട്.

    എൻ.എ.ബി.എച്ച് അംഗീകൃത ചെറുകിട/ഇടത്തരം ആശുപത്രികൾ വലിയ കോർപറേറ്റ് ആശുപത്രികൾക്ക് തുല്യമായ ഗുണനിലവാരം നൽകാൻ കഴിയുന്നവയാണ്. കുറഞ്ഞ നിരക്കിൽ തന്നെ.

    ● അഡ്മിറ്റാകുംമുമ്പ് ശ്രദ്ധിക്കാം

    ജനറിക് മരുന്നുകളെക്കുറിച്ചും സ്റ്റാൻഡേഡ് ചികിത്സാ മാർഗനിർദേശങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ചും ചോദിക്കുക. ബ്രാൻഡഡ് മരുന്നുകൾക്ക് പകരം ജനറിക് മരുന്നുകൾ അഭ്യർഥിക്കുക. അത്യാവശ്യമില്ലെങ്കിൽ സിംഗിൾ റൂം ഒഴിവാക്കുക. ഇത് റൂം വാടക കുറക്കുന്നതിനൊപ്പം ആകെ ചികിത്സ ചെലവും കുറക്കും.

    മിക്ക ആശുപത്രികളിലും വാർഡുകളിൽ അഡ്മിറ്റാകുന്നവർക്ക് നഴ്സിങ് ചാർജ് കുറവാണ്. സിംഗിൾ റൂം ആകുമ്പോൾ 15 മുതൽ 25 ശതമാനം വരെ ആശുപത്രി ബില്ലിൽ വർധനവ് ഉണ്ടാകും.

    ● ആരോഗ്യ പദ്ധതികളും ഇൻഷുറൻസും ഉപയോഗിക്കുക

    ആയുഷ്മാൻ ഭാരത് PM-JAY, സംസ്ഥാന ആരോഗ്യ പദ്ധതികൾ, ഇ.എസ്.ഐ അല്ലെങ്കിൽ സി.ജി.എച്ച്.എസ് എന്നിവക്കുള്ള യോഗ്യത പരിശോധിക്കുക. സ്വകാര്യ ഇൻഷുറൻസ് ഉണ്ടെങ്കിൽ വലിയ ചെലവുകൾ ഒഴിവാക്കാൻ ഇൻഷുറൻസ് കമ്പനിയുടെ നെറ്റ്‌വർക്ക് ആശുപത്രികൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കുക.

    ചില എൻ‌.ജി.‌ഒകളും സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകരും ശസ്ത്രക്രിയകൾക്കോ കാൻസർ ചികിത്സക്കോ ഫണ്ട് ക്രമീകരിക്കാൻ സഹായിക്കുന്നു. മറ്റു മാർഗങ്ങൾ ഇല്ലെങ്കിൽ ചികിത്സ മാറ്റിവെക്കാതെ മടി കൂടാതെ അവരെ സമീപിക്കുക.

    ● ചെലവുകൾ താരതമ്യം ചെയ്യണം

    അടിയന്തര ചികിത്സയല്ലെങ്കിൽ രണ്ടോ മൂന്നോ ആശുപത്രികളിൽനിന്ന് ചെലവ് കണക്കുകളും പാക്കേജ് നിരക്കുകളും ആവശ്യപ്പെടുക. പ്രസവം, തിമിര ചികിത്സ എന്നിവ ഉദാഹരണം. പാക്കേജിൽ എന്തൊക്കെയാണ് ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തിയതെന്നും (കൺസൾട്ടേഷനുകൾ, മരുന്നുകൾ, മുറി നിരക്കുകൾ, ഉപഭോഗവസ്തുക്കൾ) എന്തൊക്കെ ഒഴിവാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും ഉറപ്പുവരുത്തണം. ചെലവേറിയ ശസ്ത്രക്രിയകൾക്ക് ഡേ-കെയർ ഓപ്ഷൻ ചോദിക്കുക (ആശുപത്രിയിലെ കുറഞ്ഞ താമസം എന്നാൽ കുറഞ്ഞ ചെലവ് തന്നെയാണ്).

    ● ദീർഘകാല ചെലവുകൾ കുറക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുക

    യാത്ര/താമസ ചെലവുകൾ ലാഭിക്കാൻ തുടർപരിചരണത്തിനായി പ്രാദേശിക ആശുപത്രികൾ തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കാം. അടിയന്തരമല്ലാത്ത തുടർചികിത്സകൾക്ക് ടെലികൺസൾട്ടേഷൻ ഉപയോഗിക്കുക. ഭക്ഷണക്രമം, മരുന്നുകൾ, പുനരധിവാസ ഉപദേശങ്ങൾ എന്നിവ കർശനമായി പാലിച്ച് ഭാവിയിലെ ചെലവുകൾ തടയുക.

    ● അറിവുള്ള രോഗിയാകാം

    നിരക്ക് കുറഞ്ഞതും എന്നാൽ തുല്യമായി ഫലപ്രദമായ ഒരു ബദൽ ഉണ്ടോ എന്ന് ചോദിക്കാൻ മടിക്കേണ്ട. എല്ലാ മെഡിക്കൽ രേഖകളുടെയും ഒരു ഫയൽ സൂക്ഷിക്കുക. ഇതുവഴി ഓരോ ആശുപത്രി സന്ദർശനത്തിലും ആവർത്തിച്ചുള്ള പരിശോധനകൾ തടയാൻ കഴിയുന്നു. തീരുമാനമെടുക്കുന്നതിൽ സഹായിക്കാൻ വിശ്വസ്തനായ ഒരു കുടുംബാംഗത്തെ കൺസൾട്ടേഷന് കൊണ്ടുപോകുക.

