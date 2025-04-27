തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് കോളറ ബാധിച്ച് ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 27 April 2025 4:32 PM IST
Updated On 27 April 2025 4:32 PM IST
തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് കോളറ ബാധിച്ച് ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - One person dies of cholera in Thiruvananthapuram
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് കോളറ ബാധിച്ച് ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചുവെന്ന് ആരോഗ്യവകുപ്പ്. കവടിയാർ സ്വദേശിയായ കാർഷിക വകുപ്പിലെ മുൻ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥനാണ് മരിച്ചത്. പനിബാധയെ തുടർന്ന് ഈ മാസം 17 ആയിരുന്നു സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചത്.
മരണാനന്തരം നടത്തിയ രക്ത പരിശോധനയിലാണ് കോളറ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത്. ഈ മാസം 20 ന് തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ വെച്ചായിരുന്നു മരണം. ബന്ധുക്കൾക്കോ പ്രദേശത്തോ മറ്റ് കേസുകൾ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ലെന്നും ആശങ്കപ്പെടേണ്ട സാഹചര്യം ഇല്ലെന്നും ആരോഗ്യവകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു.
