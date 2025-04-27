Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightതിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് കോളറ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 27 April 2025 4:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 April 2025 4:32 PM IST

    തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് കോളറ ബാധിച്ച് ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് കോളറ ബാധിച്ച് ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് കോളറ ബാധിച്ച് ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചുവെന്ന് ആരോഗ്യവകുപ്പ്. കവടിയാർ സ്വദേശിയായ കാർഷിക വകുപ്പിലെ മുൻ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥനാണ് മരിച്ചത്. പനിബാധയെ തുടർന്ന് ഈ മാസം 17 ആയിരുന്നു സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചത്.

    മരണാനന്തരം നടത്തിയ രക്ത പരിശോധനയിലാണ് കോളറ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത്. ഈ മാസം 20 ന് തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ വെച്ചായിരുന്നു മരണം. ബന്ധുക്കൾക്കോ പ്രദേശത്തോ മറ്റ് കേസുകൾ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ലെന്നും ആശങ്കപ്പെടേണ്ട സാഹചര്യം ഇല്ലെന്നും ആരോഗ്യവകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:choleracholera diseaseThiruvananthapuramcholera death
    News Summary - One person dies of cholera in Thiruvananthapuram
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X