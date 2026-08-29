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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഇൻഫർമേഷൻ ഓഫിസറായി...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Aug 2026 12:34 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Aug 2026 12:34 PM IST

    ഇൻഫർമേഷൻ ഓഫിസറായി ചുമതലയേറ്റു

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    പ്രതീഷ് ഡി. മണി

    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: കേരള ഹൗസിലെ ഇൻഫർമേഷൻ ആൻഡ് പബ്ലിക് റിലേഷൻസ് വകുപ്പിൽ ഇൻഫർമേഷൻ ഓഫിസറായി പ്രതീഷ് ഡി. മണി ചുമതലയേറ്റു. പത്തനംതിട്ട, വയനാട് ജില്ല ഇൻഫർമേഷൻ ഓഫിസുകളിൽ അസി. ഇൻഫർമേഷൻ ഓഫിസറായും അസി. എഡിറ്ററായും സേവനം അനുഷ്ഠിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. കൊല്ലം ജില്ലയിലെ കരുനാഗപ്പള്ളി സ്വദേശിയാണ്.

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    TAGS:Kerala Govtkerala houseinformation officerDelhi
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