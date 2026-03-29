അപുവിന് വോട്ടഭ്യർഥിച്ച് മറിയ ഉമ്മൻ തൊടുപുഴയിൽ

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Posted Ondate_range 29 March 2026 1:35 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 March 2026 1:35 PM IST
അപുവിന് വോട്ടഭ്യർഥിച്ച് മറിയ ഉമ്മൻ തൊടുപുഴയിൽtext_fields
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News Summary - Maria Oommen appeals for votes for Apu in Thodupuzha
തൊടുപുഴ: യു.ഡി.എഫ് സ്ഥാനാർഥി അപു ജോൺ ജോസഫിന് വോട്ടഭ്യർഥിച്ച് മറിയ ഉമ്മൻ ചാണ്ടി കരിമണ്ണൂരിലെത്തി. കരിമണ്ണൂർ ഹൈസ്കൂൾ ജങ്ഷനിൽ വ്യാപാര സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളിൽ കയറി വോട്ടഭ്യർഥിച്ചു. പിന്നീട് പള്ളിക്കാമുറി കോൺവെന്റിലെത്തി വോട്ടഭ്യർഥിച്ചു. അപു ജോൺ ജോസഫും മറിയ ഉമ്മനോടൊപ്പം ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു. ഇരുവരും ഭക്തിഗാനവും ആലപിച്ചു. തൊമ്മൻകുത്തിൽ നിന്നാരംഭിച്ച പര്യടനം കെ.പി.സി.സി ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി അഡ്വ. എസ്. അശോകൻ ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. സ്ഥാനാർഥി ഞായറാഴ്ച മണക്കാട്, പുറപ്പുഴ പഞ്ചായത്തുകളിൽ പര്യടനം നടത്തും.
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