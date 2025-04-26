Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 26 April 2025 12:54 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 April 2025 12:54 PM IST

    അവാർഡ് തുകയുടെ പകുതി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ ദുരിതാശ്വാസ നിധിയിലേക്ക് നൽകി എം.എ. ബേബി

    MA Baby
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: പത്മഭൂഷൺ മാർ ക്രിസോസ്റ്റം ഫൗണ്ടേഷൻ അവാർഡായി ലഭിച്ച 50,000 രൂപയിൽ 25,000 രൂപ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ ദുരിതാശ്വാസ നിധിയിലേക്ക് സംഭാവന നൽകി സി.പി.എം ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി എം.എ. ബേബി. ബാക്കി തുക മാർ ക്രിസോസ്റ്റം ഫൗണ്ടേഷന് അന്നു തന്നെ തിരിച്ചു നൽകിയിരുന്നു.

    ഡോ. ഫിലിപ്പോസ് മാർ ക്രിസോസ്റ്റം ഫൗണ്ടേഷൻ ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയ പ്രഥമ പുരസ്‌കാരം കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയനാണ് എം.എ. ബേബിക്ക് സമ്മാനിച്ചത്.

    TAGS:MA BabyCMRF
