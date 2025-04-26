അവാർഡ് തുകയുടെ പകുതി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ ദുരിതാശ്വാസ നിധിയിലേക്ക് നൽകി എം.എ. ബേബി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
26 April 2025
26 April 2025
അവാർഡ് തുകയുടെ പകുതി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ ദുരിതാശ്വാസ നിധിയിലേക്ക് നൽകി എം.എ. ബേബിtext_fields
News Summary - MA Baby donated award amount to the CMRF
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: പത്മഭൂഷൺ മാർ ക്രിസോസ്റ്റം ഫൗണ്ടേഷൻ അവാർഡായി ലഭിച്ച 50,000 രൂപയിൽ 25,000 രൂപ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ ദുരിതാശ്വാസ നിധിയിലേക്ക് സംഭാവന നൽകി സി.പി.എം ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി എം.എ. ബേബി. ബാക്കി തുക മാർ ക്രിസോസ്റ്റം ഫൗണ്ടേഷന് അന്നു തന്നെ തിരിച്ചു നൽകിയിരുന്നു.
ഡോ. ഫിലിപ്പോസ് മാർ ക്രിസോസ്റ്റം ഫൗണ്ടേഷൻ ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയ പ്രഥമ പുരസ്കാരം കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയനാണ് എം.എ. ബേബിക്ക് സമ്മാനിച്ചത്.
