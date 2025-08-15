Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightTrivandrumchevron_rightKazhakkoottamchevron_rightഎം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി...
    Kazhakkoottam
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Aug 2025 12:53 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Aug 2025 12:53 PM IST

    എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഷെ​ജീ​ഫ്

    ക​ഴ​ക്കൂ​ട്ടം: പോ​ത്ത​ൻ​കോ​ട് 38 ഗ്രാം ​എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വ് എ​ക്സൈ​സി​ന്‍റെ പി​ടി​യാ​ലാ​യി. വെ​മ്പാ​യം മ​യി​ലാ​ടും​മു​ക​ൾ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഷെ​ജീ​ഫ് (35) ആ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    ക​ഴ​ക്കൂ​ട്ടം എ​ക്സൈ​സ് സം​ഘം മം​ഗ​ല​പു​രം, പോ​ത്ത​ൻ​കോ​ട്, അ​യി​രൂ​പ്പാ​റ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ല​ഹ​രി വി​ൽ​പ​ന ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​വ​രെ നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച് വ​രു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ പോ​ത്ത​ൻ​കോ​ട് അ​യി​രൂ​പ്പാ​റ​യി​ൽ വ​ച്ചാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ നി​രോ​ധി​ത സി​ന്ത​റ്റി​ക് ല​ഹ​രി​യു​ടെ ചി​ല്ല​റ വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​ണ് ഷെ​ജീ​ഫ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Youth arrestedMDMADrug ArrestTrivandrum News
    News Summary - Youth arrested with MDMA
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X