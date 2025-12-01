Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 1 Dec 2025 11:33 AM IST
    date_range 1 Dec 2025 11:33 AM IST

    എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ

    ആ​സി​ഫ്

    ചിറ്റൂർ: വേലന്താവളത്ത് 181.870 ഗ്രാം എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമുയി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ.വേലന്താവളത്ത് കൊഴിഞ്ഞാമ്പാറ പൊലീസും ജില്ല ലഹരി വിരുദ്ധ സ്ക്വാഡും സംയുക്തമായി നടത്തിയ വാഹന പരിശോധനയിലാണ് ആഢംബര വാഹനത്തിൽ കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച 181.870 ഗ്രാം എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി പിടിയിലായത്.

    തൃശൂർ ചെറുതുരുത്തി ദേശമംഗലം, പള്ളം കല്ലെകുണ്ടിൽ വീട്ടിൽ ആസിഫ് (24) ആണ് ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഒമ്പതോടെ പിടിയിലായത്. പിടിയിലായ ലഹരി മരുന്നിന് ഏകദേശം 10 ലക്ഷം രൂപ വിലമതിക്കും. പ്രതിയെ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച കോടതിയിൽ ഹാജരാക്കും.

    TAGS:Youth arrestedMDMAPalakkad NewsNarcotics Case
    News Summary - Youth arrested with MDMA
