    Vadakara
    Posted On
    date_range 20 March 2024 5:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 March 2024 5:21 AM GMT

    പി. രാഘവൻ മാസ്റ്റർ പുരസ്കാരം കൽപറ്റ നാരായണന്

    കൽപറ്റ നാരായണൻ
    കൽപറ്റ

    നാരായണൻ

    വ​ട​ക​ര: കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​താ​വും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നു​മാ​യ പി. ​രാ​ഘ​വ​ൻ മാ​സ്റ്റ​റു​ടെ സ്മ​ര​ണ​ക്കാ​യി ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം ക​ൽ​പ​റ്റ നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ന്. 25000 രൂ​പ​യും പ്ര​ശ​സ്തി​പ​ത്ര​വും ശി​ൽ​പ​വും അ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ്. മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 31ന് ​രാ​ഘ​വ​ൻ മാ​സ്റ്റ​റു​ടെ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ മു​ൻ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മ​ന്ത്രി മു​ല്ല​പ്പ​ള്ളി രാ​മ​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ സ​മി​തി ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ അ​ഡ്വ. ഐ. ​മൂ​സ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. രാ​ജേ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ എ​ട​ത്തും​ക​ര, വി.​ആ​ർ. സു​ധീ​ഷ്, ക​വി വീ​രാ​ൻ​കു​ട്ടി എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ജ​ഡ്ജി​ങ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ.

    TAGS:Kalpetta NarayananAwardKozhikode News
    News Summary - P Raghavan Master Award to Kalpetta Narayan
