Madhyamam
    Vaikom
    Posted On
    11 Dec 2025 1:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    11 Dec 2025 1:32 PM IST

    താറാവുകൾ ചത്ത നിലയിൽ

    താറാവുകൾ ചത്ത നിലയിൽ
    വെ​ച്ചൂ​ർ കോ​ലാം​പു​റ​ത്ത്​ പാ​ട​ശേ​ഖ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ താ​റാ​വു​ക​ൾ

    ച​ത്ത​നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    വൈ​ക്കം: വെ​ച്ചൂ​ർ കോ​ലാം​പു​റ​ത്ത്​ ക​രി പാ​ട​ശേ​ഖ​ര​ത്തി​ന് സ​മീ​പം മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ ത​റ​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്ത്​ താ​റാ​വു​ക​ളെ ച​ത്ത നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി.

    ആ​രു​ടേ​താ​ണ്​ താ​റാ​വു​ക​ളെ​ന്ന്​ വ്യ​ക്ത​മ​ല്ല. താ​റാ​വു​ക​ൾ ചാ​കാ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​തോ​ടെ ഉ​ട​മ താ​റാ​വു​ക​ളെ ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച്​ പോ​യ​താ​ണോ എ​ന്ന്​ സം​ശ​യി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    കൊ​യ്ത്തു ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ്​ കൃ​ഷി ഇ​റ​ക്കേ​ണ്ട പാ​ട​ശേ​ഖ​ര​ത്തി​നു​സ​മീ​പം ആ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ചീ​ഞ്ഞ്​ അ​ഴു​കി ദു​ർ​ഗ​ന്ധം പ​ര​ത്തു​ന്ന നി​ല​യാ​ണ്. ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ വ​കു​പ്പ്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ സ്ഥ​ലം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു. ആ​ശ​ങ്ക ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന്​ ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​ർ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

